Analyst guarantees improvement from Commanders' Deebo Samuel
The Washington Commanders are taking a risk by trading for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Samuel caught 51 passes for 670 yards in 2024, which were his lowest totals since the 2020 campaign, his second year in the NFL.
Despite his struggles last season, NFL.com writer Marc Ross is guaranteeing a better year for Samuel in his first campaign with the Commanders.
Samuel due for bounce back season
"Despite his declining production over the last couple seasons in San Francisco, Samuel has been one of the most productive wide receivers since 2021, ranking ninth in scrimmage yards, tied for fifth in scrimmage TDs (35) and first in rush yards (958) and rush TDs (17) among wideouts," Ross wrote.
"Yet, for as good as he was with the 49ers, an argument could be made that the seventh-year veteran is entering the best situation of his career after being traded to Washington this offseason. The change of scenery puts Samuel in an offense that is led by an MVP-caliber quarterback in Jayden Daniels. Also, he'll pair with a true No. 1 receiver in Terry McLaurin to form a dangerous tandem in Kliff Kingsbury's passing attack."
Samuel struggled in his final season with the Niners due to injury and a lot of change surrounding San Francisco's offense.
With a fresh start on the horizon in the nation's capital, Samuel has a chance to bounce back for the Commanders and help them win a Super Bowl this season.
Samuel is taking some time off before returning to the team's practice facility for training camp next month.
