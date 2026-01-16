3 reasons the Commanders' 5-12 record is actually a sign of progress

The 2025 season may not have ended with a postseason run, but it wasn’t without progress for the Washington Commanders. This season marked a year of transition, inconsistency, injuries, and roster evaluation. Moving forward, the franchise has been laying groundwork, but here are three positives the Commanders can take away from this season.

Since becoming head coach, Dan Quinn has made the team's evolving identity a priority. While the results didn’t reflect in the wins this season, the Commanders did play with a noticeably higher level of effort, toughness, and accountability. The defense showed flashes of discipline and physicality that had been missing in recent years.

Quinn has also had an emphasis on culture. Quinn has preached about competing snap-to-snap and finishing games, and that began to show especially against divisional opponents. While it wasn’t perfect, the team looked more organized and prepared as the weeks went on. That may not have shown up in the wins, but it’s an important first step for a team trying to bounce back next season.

The evolution of the rookie class

Due to injuries and roster changes, several players were forced into larger roles, giving the Commanders a chance to see what they have in their younger players. Some struggled, some flashed potential, but all gained experience they wouldn’t have otherwise.

Rookie players like Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jaylin Lane, Johnny Newton, Trey Amos, and Josh Conerly all made key contributions, underscoring the rookie class's impact.

That experience matters. The coaching staff and front office now have real game film to evaluate, rather than guessing. It helps the team understand which players can be part of the future and which areas still need upgrades.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Financial flexibility for 2026

Another positive is where the Commanders stand heading into the offseason. The team has financial flexibility and draft picks, giving them options to improve the roster.

Instead of rushing to fix everything at once, Washington can be patient and targeted with its moves giving them a better chance to add the right players and an opportunity to continue building in the right direction.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 season wasn’t about winning; it was about learning, evaluating, and setting a foundation. While there’s still work to do, the Commanders are in a better position today than they were a year ago, and that’s a step in the right direction.

READ MORE: Jonathan Gannon's sack numbers are a mirage Dan Quinn must avoid

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• 3 candidates for Commanders defensive coordinator job

•﻿ Commanders' Jayden Daniels gets next big weapon in latest mock draft

• Dennard Wilson brings the aggressive press coverage Dan Quinn needs

• Why the Commanders trust David Blough to lead their offense