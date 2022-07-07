The Commanders organization has been under investigation by the committee since October, its work including a subpoena of the Washington owner.

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder - under fire for his allegedly "toxic workplace'' - offered to testify via video conference before the House Oversight Committee in late July, according to a letter his attorney sent to Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney on Thursday.

According to his attorney, Snyder - who has defended himself against some allegations - has yet to hear from the committee about the dates they submitted.

In the letter obtained by ESPN, Snyder attorney Karen Patton Seymour responded to Maloney (D-New York) that she has not heard from the committee since a June 30 phone call to discuss Snyder's conflicts on requested dates. The committee had offered for Snyder to be interviewed remotely on July 6 or 8, according to the letter, and Seymour wrote that she offered July 28 or 29.

The House is in session until July 29.

"We remain committed to securing Mr. Snyder's testimony on the toxic work environment at the Washington Commanders following his failure to appear voluntarily at the Committee's hearing and his continued refusal to allow his attorney to accept service of a subpoena," a committee spokesperson told ESPN in a statement Thursday. "We are continuing to negotiate with his counsel to ensure the Committee can obtain the full and complete testimony we need, and we are reviewing her latest correspondence."

Snyder's side says he's planned to be in Israel for "much of July" and "into August" to observe the one-year anniversary of his mother's death.