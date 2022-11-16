Taylor Heinicke vs. Carson Wentz? Coach Ron Rivera Reveals 3 Key Factors in Commanders QB 'Controversy'

After comments last week many media members came into Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera's Tuesday press conference hoping to gain some insight into the team's looming quarterback decision.

Everyone wants to know: Will it be Taylor Heinicke, winner of three of the last four games? Or will it be Carson Wentz, the man who was brought in to be the starting quarterback during the offseason?

And the answer we got was: We'll see.

"We're gonna see what happens this week," Rivera said while answering the question he knew was coming. "I have not had the opportunity to sit down with (head athletic trainer Al Bellamy), go through what the doctors have decided...see where (Wentz) is if he is cleared and ready to go."

Rivera continued by telling media we'd be the last to know the answer on which quarterback will start in Week 11, stating that he'll need to have conversations with coaches and coordinators, the quarterbacks themselves, and the rest of the team, before unveiling any decision publicly.

This makes sense, seeing as it's a very important, but also incredibly sensitive decision to make.

There are a lot of factors in play, starting with how healthy Wentz is or isn't.

Simply put, if he isn't cleared for game action, then the decision is one Rivera can put off for at least another week.

If he is, well, things get a little bit more complicated.

Especially because Heinicke has momentum, clear support inside the locker room, and the love of the fan base all leaning in his favor.

"You have to look at momentum. You have to look at what the mood of the team is," Rivera acknowledged when discussing some of the factors that will go into the decision. "There's a lot of factors...things that I'll have to discuss with (offensive coordinator Scott Turner) and (quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese)."

It's a tough decision.

And not one we envy Rivera and his staff for having to make.

But at the end of the day, the coach said the decision will be made based on what's best for the Commanders as a team.

If they stick to that mantra, then the decision made by Washington's leaders will be the right one.

No matter the outcome.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.