Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Reveals Keys to Taylor Heinicke's Success

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has done everything asked of him since being named the starter by Ron Rivera. Under Heinicke's watch, Washington has reeled off five wins in six games to improve to 7-5 after starting the year 1-4.

Commanders' receiver Terry McLaurin has given an insight into the offense's turnaround with Heinicke under center and pointed to one thing the quarterback has done. He has kept it simple.

"I think he's doing a really good job of managing the offense," McLaurin said. " He still takes those chances in double coverage and things of that nature, but I think he's really doing a good job of taking what the defense gives him. He is doing a good job of using his legs as well. I think he just does a really good job of he's not trying to get everything back in one play."

A game manager isn't what most would think about Washington's quarterback, but it's working. A shift in the team's mentality and Heinicke's has proved critical to the turnaround.

Positivity is something that Heinicke has in abundance and is now starting to rub off on his teammates.

"His attitude and mentality on the sideline is always positive, he's always encouraging guys," McLaurin said. "When you know your quarterback has your back like that, I think it gives everyone confidence. Even when we have had some mistakes or turnovers, we just methodically still go about our business, and it doesn't really seem like he gets fazed by that stuff."

Heinicke's tenure as Commanders quarterback has been one of the critical things that has turned around what was once looking like a lost season. Having gotten his chance due to Carson Wentz's injury, the 29-year-old has taken his chance with both hands.

In doing so, he has catapulted Washington into playoff contention. With back-to-back games against division rivals the New York Giants, Heinicke and his team have a real chance to rubber-stamp their playoff credentials on Sunday.

