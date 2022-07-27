Skip to main content

'Call Me RB': Washington's Antonio Gibson Embracing Position Switch in Year 3

Entering training camp, Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is expecting a more running back style role moving as he begins his third season.

Antonio Gibson is a running back for the Washington Commanders. That's not just a statement to set up a conversation, it's what he wants fans to recognize him as moving into his third season. 

When drafted out of Memphis in 2020, Gibson primarily saw reps as a receiver. In two years with the Tigers, he tallied 33 rushing attempts against 44 receptions. 

Yes, Gibson still be utilized in the passing attack due to offensive coordinator Scott Turner's play design. He isn't just a pass-catching running back. Gibson wants to be known as a runner first with hands of a receiver. 

"I feel like we can kinda get rid of that," Gibson joked Monday about his success as a receiver. "It's Year 3. I feel confident. I'm the most confident I've felt since playing running back in the league."

Washington shied away from Gibson as a receiver over the 17 games. Last year, he finished with a career-best 1,037 yards on the ground compared to 294 through the air. On multiple occasions, Gibson showed his progress of reading defenses and working as a runner downhill against defensive looks. 

Take for instance his rookie season. Still adjusting to the backfield, Gibson's finished with six games of 50 yards or more rushing. Last season, that number expanded to 10, including a 145-yard performance in the season finale win over the New York Giants. 

Gibson wants to be treated like a straight running back. That's fair at this point his career. Of course, should he be considered a runner-only, little errors will likely be criticized more on a public level. 

When missing the wrong hole that leads to a loss of yards, one can't blame Gibson for still adjusting to the position. The same could be said for turnovers in the open field. 

Receivers hold the ball different that runners in space. Well, Gibson isn't trying to be a receiver, should has hand placement should be on-point. 

This isn't to say Gibson won't still have errors. Even the best players have moments where they struggle in practices or games. It's more so about his consistency at the position moving forward. 

No one should doubt Gibson's progression. This could be the year where it call comes together. In two years, he's nearly rushed for 2,000 yards while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He's also scored 18 touchdowns, including a career-best 11 as a rookie. 

As training camp is set to begin, expect Gibson to be seeing more handoffs than in year's past. Then again, is that a bad thing with the emergence of several receivers looking for a breakout season?

