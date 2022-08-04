Many sports fans and American citizens have followed the story of WNBA star Brittney Griner and her imprisonment in Russia.

On Thursday, Griner was found guilty of smuggling drugs into the country with criminal intent, per multiple reports.

The news of her sentencing has former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III, among many others, clamoring for the government to find a way to get her to come home.

Both Griffin and Griner attended Baylor at the same time, from 2009-11.

Griner had been detained in the country since February for allegedly possessing cannabis oil at the Moscow airport. The offense can net her up to 10 years in a Russian federal prison.

Griner issued a guilty plea to a Russian court on July 7 and also included an ask for mercy from the judge. Griner claimed that, while she did commit the crime, she did so inadvertently.

In addition to Griffin and other sports personalities drawing attention to the Griner situation, NFL Network made an accidental mention of it on Thursday, in a way that reminds us all of the pitfalls of live cameras and hot mics.

She made another statement Thursday ahead of her verdict.

"I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here," Griner said, via CNN. "I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom.

"I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws," she said. "I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime."

More than 150 days into her Russian detention, the United States Government offered a deal with the Kremlin in exchange for Griner on July 27, as well as fellow American detainee Paul Whelan, per U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The news came on the heels of Griner testifying at her trial on Wednesday, where, while she re-confirmed her guilty plea.

Earlier this summer, Griner sent a letter to President Joe Biden, received at the White House on Monday’s July 4 holiday.

"Please do all you can to bring us home,” she wrote.

It remains to be seen in the U.S government will follow through with potential prisoner swap in order to get Griner released.