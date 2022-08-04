Skip to main content

Live Mics: NFL Network Accidentally Addresses Brittney Griner Sentencing in Russia

There is not necessarily any need to skewer the personalities for comments they surely regret. The bigger lesson, of course - and believe us, we've been there - is the realization of how a camera might always be on, a microphone might always be on, the "send'' button might always be mistakenly hit.

In the wake of WNBA star Brittney Griner's nine-year prison sentence in Russia, NFL Network's James Palmer and Ian Rapoport remarked on the situation. ... without knowing their microphones were on.

Reporting live from Denver Broncos training camp, the hosts make mention of the fact Griner was found guilty in a Russian court Thursday of smuggling drugs into the country with criminal intent, per multiple reports.

NFL Network anchor Andrew Siciliano, the third party on the show, said, "Just pull back the curtain on the conversation we had off the air during the commercial."

But obviously, that was not the intent. 

There is not necessarily any need to skewer the personalities for comments they surely regret. The bigger lesson, of course - and believe us, we've been there - is the realization of how a camera might always be on, a microphone might always be on, the "send'' button might always be mistakenly hit.

Griner had been detained in the country since February for allegedly possessing cannabis oil at the Moscow airport. The offense can net her up to 10 years in a Russian federal prison.

Griner issued a guilty plea to a Russian court on July 7 and also included an ask for mercy from the judge. Griner claimed that, while she did commit the crime, she did so inadvertently.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17480454
Play

Mr. Versatility: Why Grady Jarrett's Role Could Dictate Atlanta Falcons Defensive Front

Now viewed as a chess piece, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett could hold the key to the Falcons' success in the trenches

By Cole Thompson20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
Ndamukong Suh
Play

Falcons Should Sign Ndamukong Suh After Vincent Taylor Injury

Ndamukong Suh played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season and is still a free agent.

By Jeremy Brener49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
AP22002624098181-scaled
Play

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Key Traits in Center Competition

From centers he's worked with to some of Atlanta's best before his time, Smith has several figures to look towards.

By Daniel Flick55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

She made another statement Thursday ahead of her verdict.

"I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here," Griner said, via CNN. "I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom.

"I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws," she said. "I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime."

More than 150 days into her Russian detention, the United States Government offered a deal with the Kremlin in exchange for Griner on July 27, as well as fellow American detainee Paul Whelan, per U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The news came on the heels of Griner testifying at her trial on Wednesday, where, while she re-confirmed her guilty plea.

Earlier this summer, Griner sent a letter to President Joe Biden, received at the White House on Monday’s July 4 holiday.

"Please do all you can to bring us home,” she wrote.

It remains to be seen if the U.S government will follow through with potential prisoner swap in order to get Griner released. 

USATSI_17480454
News

Mr. Versatility: Why Grady Jarrett's Role Could Dictate Atlanta Falcons Defensive Front

By Cole Thompson20 minutes ago
Ndamukong Suh
News

Falcons Should Sign Ndamukong Suh After Vincent Taylor Injury

By Jeremy Brener49 minutes ago
AP22002624098181-scaled
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Key Traits in Center Competition

By Daniel Flick55 minutes ago
smith mariota clutch falcons
News

Starting QB Marcus Mariota: Right Decision For Falcons?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
Anthony Rush
News

Falcons Madden Ratings: Which DT Will Take Over?

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel Flick7 hours ago
18360314
News

Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Tyler Allgeier Stars, Second-Year Defenders Show Growth

By Daniel Flick23 hours ago
Lorenzo Carter
News

'The Old Guy': Falcons LB Lorenzo Carter Off to Fast Start

By Jeremy BrenerAug 3, 2022 11:31 AM EDT
Grady Jarrett full of Praise for Foye Oluokun
News

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Sounds Off on NFL-Mandated Guardian Caps

By Bri AmaranthusAug 3, 2022 7:00 AM EDT