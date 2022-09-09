'Commanders Kickoff': Washington Legend to Enter Ring of Honor Sunday

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are just days from beginning a new chapter, and they'll celebrate a previous page in their history before doing so.

As part of what the franchise is calling "Commanders Kickoff" ahead of their Week 1 home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington legend Mike Bass will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

The 77-year-old Bass was a 12th-round pick of the Green Bay Packers and spent time with the Detroit Lions in 1967, before joining Washington in 1969.

He spent seven seasons playing cornerback for Washington and currently sits fourth all-time on the franchise's career interceptions list.

A champion from the Super Bowl VII winning team, Bass is perhaps most well-known for his pick-six in that game which helped secure a 14-7 win over the Miami Dolphins.

"(Bass) will be recognized in a pregame ceremony that will take place in the newly-named Legends Plaza on the main concourse at FedExField from 12:00-12:30 p.m.," the team said via press release. "The ceremony will include members of Bass’ family and teammates and will be open to ticketed fans. Bass also will be honored during halftime on the field as part of a tribute ceremony honoring Washington Legends from the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s rosters. Washington Legends from those eras will be in attendance and honored for their impact on the franchise’s legacy."

The Ring of Honor induction is just one of several things happening at FedEx Field on Sunday as the Commanders get their season underway.

Also included will be a flyover by the 121st Fighter Squadron, 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard “Capital Guardians,” who helped protect the National Capital Region as events unfolded 21 years ago on September 11th, 2001.

As the game is played on the anniversary of that day, members of Tuesday's Children will also be in attendance to hold the American flag during the singing of the National Anthem, and the 27th Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Linda Fagan will serve as an honorary captain.

The team has many more exhibitions and events happening on Sunday, and oh yeah, there's also a football game happening.

All of it is intended to help kick off the Commanders' newest chapter and season the right way.

With a win hopefully following all of the festivities.

