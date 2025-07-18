Construction of New Titans Stadium Paused After Noose Discovered on Site
Construction on the new Tennessee Titans football stadium has been halted after a noose was discovered on site, ESPN reported Friday afternoon, per the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
"This week, a racist and hateful symbol was discovered on our site. There is no place for hate or racism in our workplace," the Tennessee Builders Alliance, which is leading the construction, said in a statement. "We reported the incident to law enforcement, suspended work, and launched an investigation."
The group also noted that there is a reward for "information leading to the identification of the individual responsible," and that it will provide additional anti-bias training for its workers.
"Obviously, this is an environment where we want to try as hard as we can to prevent scenarios that might be fear or hate-based," added Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell. "We've taken some steps, both with local policies, state policy, and partnership with them to try, again, to keep temperatures low and prevent hate incidents like this. It is very concerning, there is an open investigation. I know the Titans are cooperating with Metro Nashville Police and we'll see what that investigation turns up."
Prior to the incident, the new stadium had been projected to open in February 2027. It is not clear if or how the pause in work might affect that timeline.