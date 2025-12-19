Cooper Kupp's Gesture for Matthew Stafford After Seahawks-Rams Was Pure Class
Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford were on opposite ends of what may have been one of the best games of the NFL season, a 38-37 overtime thriller won by the Seahawks over the Rams that has Seattle in the driver's seat for the NFC's top seed. However, that didn't stop Kupp from going out of his way to share a cool moment with his former quarterback following the back-and-forth game.
As the players jogged off the field, Stafford headed for the tunnel and the visitor's locker room at Seattle's Lumen Field. But Kupp, wanting to share a few words with his friend and former signal-caller, went out of his way to jog across the field after Stafford, finally reaching the Rams QB after he had entered the tunnel. The two former teammates embraced and exchanged a few words before heading their separate ways.
The cool moment was captured on the Prime Video broadcast.
Stafford and Kupp won Super Bowl, developed lifelong friendship during time as teammates for Rams
Kupp, who in 2017 was drafted by the Rams, and Stafford became teammates on the Rams after the veteran QB was dealt from the Lions to Los Angeles in January of 2021. And thus began The Breakfast Club, a tradition started by Stafford in which he, Kupp and then-Rams backup QB Carson Wentz would get together in the early morning hours and break down game film, talk gameplans, and prepare for that week's future opponent. The breakfast meetings played a huge role in the on-field chemistry and success Stafford and Kupp enjoyed during their time together in Los Angeles.
Stafford, in his first season in Los Angeles, threw for 4,886 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, a near-NFL record 1,947 of them and 16 of the scores to Kupp, who took home AP Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2021. The duo led the Rams to its first Super Bowl title since 1999, with Kupp earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals.
But they also developed a lifelong friendship, as Stafford told reporters in the lead-up to the Seahawks and Rams' first 2025 meeting back in November.
“I’m looking forward to seeing him. I haven’t seen him in a while. Saw him a little bit, probably, before the season started in the summer. But looking forward to it. I’m glad he’s feeling good and ready to rock and roll,” Stafford told reporters. “He’s a lifelong friend of mine. Obviously, we’ll be competing against him this weekend, but it’ll be good to see him.”