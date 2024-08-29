SI

Dak Prescott Bluntly Admits He Pays No Attention to Jerry Jones's Public Comments

Patrick Andres

Aug 17, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Aug 17, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not scheduled to hit free agency until March 12, but tensions over his future are already rising.

The signal-caller and his team have been as of yet unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension—and it appears increasingly likely Prescott will open 2024 with no deal for 2025.

On Thursday, both Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones and Prescott spoke with reporters. Jones expressed admiration for Prescott's performance, and insisted his lack of a '25 contract was a non-issue.

Prescott struck a decidedly different tone.

“I stopped, honestly, listening to things (Jones) says to the media a long time ago," Prescott said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "It doesn’t really hold weight with me.”

With Dallas, Prescott has evolved into a consistent winner, making three Pro Bowls and leading the NFL in passing touchdowns a year ago.

The Cowboys are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 8 against the Cleveland Browns.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL