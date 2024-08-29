Dak Prescott Bluntly Admits He Pays No Attention to Jerry Jones's Public Comments
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not scheduled to hit free agency until March 12, but tensions over his future are already rising.
The signal-caller and his team have been as of yet unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension—and it appears increasingly likely Prescott will open 2024 with no deal for 2025.
On Thursday, both Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones and Prescott spoke with reporters. Jones expressed admiration for Prescott's performance, and insisted his lack of a '25 contract was a non-issue.
Prescott struck a decidedly different tone.
“I stopped, honestly, listening to things (Jones) says to the media a long time ago," Prescott said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "It doesn’t really hold weight with me.”
With Dallas, Prescott has evolved into a consistent winner, making three Pro Bowls and leading the NFL in passing touchdowns a year ago.
The Cowboys are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 8 against the Cleveland Browns.