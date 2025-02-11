SI

Cowboys Hire Former Browns OC Ken Dorsey for New Offensive Role

Dorsey will join new Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer's staff.

Madison Williams

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey speaks to media.
Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey speaks to media. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are hiring former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to join new coach Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Dorsey will work as the Cowboys' pass-game specialist, Rapoport noted. He's previously worked as an offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Dorsey is coming off one year with the Browns following two seasons working as the Bills' OC. The Browns fired Dorsey immediately after the team's 3-14 season ended in early January. Under Dorsey, the Browns sat at 28th in the NFL in total offense and 32nd in scoring during this past season.

The Cowboys and Schottenheimer have already hired offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, wide receivers coach Junior Adams and Conor Riley as the offensive linemen coach.

Dallas seems to be starting over on the coaching front after parting ways with Mike McCarthy last month.

