Cowboys Interested in Reunion With Former Pro Bowl Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys surprisingly came out of the 2025 NFL draft without adding any wide receivers. Though the team had nine picks, they did not take a receiver with any of their selections for the first time since 2019.
The Cowboys lack a consistent receiving threat outside of CeeDee Lamb, their No. 1 target. Lamb produced 1,194 receiving yards over 15 games during the 2024 season, but no other player on the team had more than 610 receiving yards.
Though the Cowboys did not add to the position in this year's draft, they reportedly still have interest in adding to the receiving room. According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys are "building interest" in a reunion with their former Pro Bowl receiver, Amari Cooper. It's unclear whether Cooper would want to return to Dallas, but if he does, the Cowboys could turn to the veteran receiver to add another threat at the position.
Cooper previously spent three and a half seasons with the Cowboys from 2018 to '21. He was traded to the Cowboys from the Raiders in the middle of the '18 season, and played with the team for three more seasons. The Cowboys then traded him to the Cleveland Browns in '22.
Cooper did not have his best season in 2024, recording 547 receiving yards while dealing with a wrist injury during the year, but he still has been a productive receiver in recent seasons. Before the '24 season, Cooper had 1,000 or more receiving yards in five of the six prior seasons. If he can rebound from last season and the Cowboys end up signing him, the five-time Pro Bowler could certainly add another layer to the Cowboys passing attack next season.