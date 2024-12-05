Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News on All-Pro Lineman
A brutal 2024 season for the Dallas Cowboys went from bad to worse on Thursday afternoon.
According to head coach Mike McCarthy, guard Zack Martin is set to have surgery on his injured ankle and will be out for the remainder of the season.
The 34-year-old injured his ankle in Dallas' 34-10 loss to the Texans on November 18 and hasn't played since.
"He's going to be missed," McCarthy told the media on Thursday morning. "We're not going to replace Zack Martin, by any means... He brings so much to the team and the team culture. We all recognize what kind of player he's been here in Dallas, but the type of person he is—people gravitate to him. His leadership, he'll definitely be missed in that area."
Since being drafted by the Cowboys with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Martin has been an All-Pro in nine of his 10 seasons, only missing the mark in his injury-shortened 2020 campaign.
Dallas, at 5-7 and riding a two-game winning streak, welcomes the Cincinnati Bengals to AT&T Stadium this coming Monday night. The Week 14 contest will kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.