Cowboys Set Up Interviews With a Pair of Former NFL Head Coaches
Days after parting ways with coach Mike McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys' coaching search is starting to take shape.
An opening in Dallas will always attract a bevy of interesting names, with Colorado coach Deion Sanders garnering plenty of attention after reportedly having a phone call with owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Former Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll has also been floated as a candidate as he looks to get back into coaching.
The Cowboys have two interviews set as Jones and his team get to work. Robert Saleh, the New York Jets who was fired midway through the season, has emerged as a candidate elsewhere and will interview for the job per NFL Network. Dallas will also be speaking with Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, per ESPN's Todd Archer.
Frazier previously led the Minnesota Vikings, becoming interim head coach in 2010 before holding the full-time job from 2011 to '13. He went 21-32-1 leading the team to a playoff appearance in '12. In the years since he's worked as the defensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills, as well as positions with the Baltimore Ravens and Seahawks.
Saleh was 20–36 in three-plus years in New York and was fired after a 2–3 start to the season. They'd go 3–9 down the stretch. He has also interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars opening and is set to interview with the Las Vegas Raiders.