Cowboys Sign Defensive Lineman Solomon Thomas From Jets
The Dallas Cowboys have signed defensive end Solomon Thomas according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Thomas, the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, agreed to a two-year deal with Dallas worth up to $8 million.
Thomas spent the first four years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers and then one season with the Las Vegas Raiders before he signed with the New York Jets in 2022. In three seasons he's appeared in 50 games for the Jets and been credited with 83 combined tackles and nine sacks, with 8.5 of those coming in the last two seasons.
There are a number of reasons Thomas may have chosen the Cowboys including the fact that he's from Coppell, Texas, which is located just north of AT&T Stadium. Thomas will also be reuniting with new Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who was on Robert Saleh's staff in New York.
Thomas and Whitecotton will now work together on Matt Eberflus's defensive unit in Dallas.