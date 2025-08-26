Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Dismisses Idea of a Micah Parsons Trade: 'This Is His Home'
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs isn't concerned that his good friend and teammate Micah Parsons actually wants out of Dallas anytime soon.
Speaking with the media on Monday, at which point he also discussed his own Week 1 plans, Diggs maintained that Parsons "most definitely" wants to be part of the Cowboys, his August trade request notwithstanding.
"Like I've heard him say before, he plays the game for us. We go out there, blood, sweat and tears. We work out together. We training together," Diggs said. "It's really about him being with us, at the end of the day, so I know for sure he wants to be out there with us and helping this team win. This is his home. This is his family. Why wouldn't he want to be here?"
As for that last point, we can think of one Jerry Jones-shaped reason why. And maybe that's why Diggs sounded a bit less optimistic about how close the two sides are to a deal, even if he thinks Parson will remain with the team.
"I don't know. I'm not him at the end of the day," Diggs added, asked how close he thinks Parsons is to playing. "I just hope we get everything worked out, get everything situated. All the guys miss him. Everybody wants him out there. So I just hope everything gets handled so we can just go out there and win."
That take was a touch less optimistic than quarterback Dak Prescott's, who seemed much more assured that a deal was on the horizon.
"I've got confidence. I told y'all that way back when," Prescott said Monday, referring to Parsons getting his contract. "And I'm just going off experience, honestly. No different than mine."
Hopefully, we'll see soon who is right.