Cowboys Will Wear Unique Uniform Combination for Christmas Game Against Commanders
The Cowboys may be out of playoff contention, but they’ll still be in the national spotlight on Christmas Day for a rivalry game against the Commanders.
And when they take the field as holiday visitors at Northwest Stadium, the team will be donning a uniform combination that it has never before worn. According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas will be wearing its arctic white helmets, navy blue jersey and white pants.
That combination has never been used before in the franchise’s history, so what better day to debut it than on Christmas? In addition to the uniform combination, Cowboys players will be sporting a special NFL Christmas themed patch on their jerseys.
At 6-8-1, the Cowboys will miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Brian Schottenheimer had an up-and-down first season at the helm in Dallas, as the team was ultimately plagued by a dreadful defense that struggled in just about every facet. Matt Eberflus, the first-year defensive coordinator, faces an uncertain future with the organization, but he’ll hope his defense can step up and shut down Washington on Thursday.
Kickoff for the Christmas Day game, which will be streamed exclusively on Netflix, is at 1:00 p.m. ET.