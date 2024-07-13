Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 57
Fifty-seven days separate Dallas Cowboys fans from seeing their beloved franchise take the field. With that, we continue our countdown of the greatest Cowboys ever to wear their respective jersey with the franchise. However, the number 57 has the history of someone who was born in 2024.
While it was a difficult task to find a representative, I think we can pull this off. Here is the greatest number 57 in Cowboys history.
Malcolm Walker - T/C
Don't tell me you forgot about Dallas' second-round pick of the 1965 NFL Draft, Malcolm Walker. You have? Well, unfortunately, so have a lot of others. The second-round pick didn't prove to be a mainstay for the franchise. However, Walker started all 14 games for the Cowboys at center during the 1968 and 1969 seasons. Walker played just four seasons for Dallas before finishing up his five-year career with the Green Bay Packers in 1970.
So, the greatest player in Cowboys history to wear the 57 only played 47 games with the franchise. You can look at that as a negative, or if I were Walker, I would be telling everyone at every bar in Dallas that I was so good that I'm the greatest player ever to wear my number for the franchise. It's all about perspective, folks.