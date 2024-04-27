Dallas Cowboys Moving Closer to a Reunion with Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys have not drafted a running back through three rounds of the 2024 NFL draft, leaving the door open for a potential reunion with Ezekiel Elliott. Owner Jerry Jones recently acknowledged his interest in bringing back the 28-year-old running back, who spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Cowboys before playing last season with the New England Patriots.
The Cowboys did express interest in Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, but the Carolina Panthers selected him 46th overall, 10 spots ahead of the Cowboys’ second-round pick. With four more picks remaining in the draft, including selections at 174, 216, 233, and 244, Elliott could be the next play for Dallas. The departure of Tony Pollard in free agency to the Tennessee Titans has left an opening in the Cowboys’ running back room. Currently, Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, and Snoop Conner are all under contract.
During the 2023 season, Ezekiel Elliott played all 17 games for the Patriots, recording 642 rushing yards on 184 attempts with three touchdowns. He also caught 51 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns. Following an ankle injury to Rhamondre Stevenson, Elliott’s usage increased over the final five weeks of the season, with double-digit carries in the last few games.
In 2022 with the Cowboys, Elliott had solid numbers playing in 15 games, with 231 carries, 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.
“Zeke, as we all know, is one of our favorites,'' EVP Stephen Jones said, adding "He’s laid it on the line for this franchise. He’s the ultimate competitor and we obviously think a lot of him."
Jones isn’t fully committed to bringing back Elliott just yet, but considering the inexperience outside of Freeman on their running back depth chart, a reunion seems likely. Jones emphasized that Elliott is still capable of being an NFL starter, and the Cowboys have the power to shape their running back room for the upcoming season.