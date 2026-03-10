Insider Reveals Cowboys' Interest in Super Bowl Winner Riq Woolen

During the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period, the Dallas Cowboys were actively seeking to improve their defense. They were able to do that by trading for EDGE Rashan Gary and coming to terms with safety Jalen Thompson.

They were also trying to land Nakobe Dean, but the veteran linebacker chose to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. Since missing out on him, the Cowboys have been rather quiet.

According to Jane Slater, that might not change quickly. When she reached out about the team's current plans, she was told by a team source that there wasn't a lot going on. She did, however, ask specifically about cornerback Riq Woolen, and was told they were evaluating and doing their due diligence on Woolen.

"But I did ask if they are at least poking around on CB Tariq Woolen. Sounds like it’s more evaluating, discussing right now but he’s on their list of due diligence."

For the insatiable Cowboys fans asking what’s next?



“Not a lot going on” per a team source.



BUT I did ask if they are at least poking around on CB Tariq Woolen. Sounds like it’s more evaluating, discussing right now but he’s on their list of due diligence.



As I reported… — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 10, 2026

With Thompson coming aboard, the Cowboys have a player capable of playing deep coverage as well as in the slot. Adding Woolen would give them a defender capable of playing on the outside.

Woolen is a 6-foot-4, 210-pounder who plays with plenty of physicality. He also tied for the NFL lead in interceptions during his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. Over the past two seasons, Woolen fell out of favor with Mike Macdonald, but was still a key part of their Super Bowl run. Woolen could also flourish with a fresh start elsewhere.

Update on Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates as time winds down against the Cleveland Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Slater also gave an update on Trey Hendrickson, who remains the best EDGE on the market. Reports suggest he's requesting more than $30 million per season, but there are concerns over the core muscle surgery he suffered in 2025.

She added that the Cowboys are still watching Hendrickson. Perhaps they jump if the price tag drops.

"I do think Trey Hendrickson is something they are watching but injury concern and over evaluation of value is factor here. Like other teams, seems they just want to monitor where that market goes but yesterday another source told me they liked what they did with Rashan Gary and weren’t gonna double down on a high dollar edge."

The Cowboys are still doing their homework and understand they're not done. That's the key point to take away.