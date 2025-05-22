Cowboy Roundup: 5 players to watch on Hard Knocks, Javonte Williams' role
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. OTAs are underway as we approach the final week of the month, which means mandatory minicamp is right around the corner.
That also means the pressure will be amplifying for the Cowboys to work out a contract extension with superstar Micah Parsons.
Last season, we saw the team wait until minute to strike deals with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, so the team should avoid that distraction as they try to change the culture in the building.
While we wait to see what the rest of the week will bring, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media.
Most intriguing players to watch on In-Season Hard Knocks
The Cowboys will be featured on the upcoming season of In-Season Hard Knocks, focusing on the NFC East, and The Cowboys Wire is taking a look at five of the most entertaining personalities who could steal the show.
Javonte Williams' role in Dallas
The Cowboys backfield rotation will be interesting to figure out at the start of the season, but Javonte Williams appears like the early candidate to begin the season as RB1. Blogging the Boys takes a look at what Williams' role will be.
Cowboys Quick Hits
