NFL analyst identifies Dallas Cowboys potential kryptonite in 2025
Hopes are up for the Dallas Cowboys who look to rebound from a dreadful 2024 campaign. Dallas suffered multiple injuries, leading to a 7-10 finish.
To the credit of the front office, they’re not solely relying on a return to health to get back on track. They also made some important additions to the roster, led by the acquisition of wide receiver George Pickens.
MORE: George Pickens reveals uniform number in first photo in a Cowboys jersey
As much as that will help the offense, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky is concerned about their front seven on defense. Orlovsky listed the weight for their front seven, which includes just one player above 280 pounds. He asked if that will be enough to deal with modern running games, which have suddenly become more smash-mouth.
Orlovsky’s concern is valid, especially when bringing up Matt LaFleur. The Green Bay Packers head coach dialed up a game plan the Cowboys couldn’t handle in the playoffs following the 2023 season.
Green Bay bullied Dallas on the ground, with Aaron Jones running for three touchdowns in the lopsided win.
Since that loss, the Cowboys haven’t done much to fix their run defense. They’re still waiting for Mazi Smith to prove himself as a capable starter and his only competition is Jay Toia, a seventh-round pick from UCLA.
Perhaps new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will have a plan for shutting down the ground game, but until he proves that to be the case, these concerns remain legitimate.
