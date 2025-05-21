Jerry Jones gives ultimate 'Jonesism' when discussing tush push debate
The Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the start of the 2025 season. The Eagles will also be allowed to use their favorite play that has been heavily scrutinized around the league.
On Wednesday, the league made the decision that the now iconic 'tush push' will be allowed to be used moving forward. The Green Bay Packers were the team that brought up the banning of the play; however, in the end, the push of tushes lives on.
Shortly after the voting results were announced, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on the play staying in the game.
Jones told reporters that he wasn't sure if he was against the play or just against the team that uses it. Basically, the Cowboys' owner has never been 100% on if he liked the play or not.
However, soon enough, the Cowboys could be potentially seeing the play in the first week of the season. But how sweet would it be to see them stuff the play on what will be a Super Bowl party in Philadelphia?
The tush push lives, and so does pushing a running back into the endzone or across the first-down marker. If the play was banned, then players would have been no longer allowed to push teammates for extra yardage. That feels like a win for everyone.
