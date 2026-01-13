Everything you need to know about Cowboys’ salary cap challenges, solutions

Over the past several years, the Dallas Cowboys have operated as one of the most cap-conscious teams in the NFL.

While they’ve eventually signed most of their key players, usually doing so kicking and screaming, they’ve avoided high-priced free agents like the plague. They also eventually gave up on Micah Parsons after stalled talks, sending him to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys star defender arrested over the weekend

That move did allow them to extend DaRon Bland and Tyler Smith, which helps their future outlook. Jerry Jones also claims they’ll have more freedom this offseason to chase a title.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 salary cap

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas claims they have the flexibility to work with this offseason, but that means they're going to have to make some moves with their current roster. The Cowboys are an estimated $31 million over the cap for 2026, according to Spotrac.

As is always the case, there are deals that can be extended, and there will be releases to free up space. That said, there's nowhere near as much wiggle room as fans would hope for.

Which players must be re-signed?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Before looking at how much money the Cowboys need to free up, let's see which players they must re-sign.

The easy answer on this one is George Pickens, the wideout who exploded for 93 receptions and 1,429 yards in 2025. Pickens and Dak Prescott had instant success working together, and he even kept the offense moving when CeeDee Lamb was injured. Pickens can ask for north of $30 million, while a franchise tag could cost Dallas roughly $29 million for one season.

MORE: Cowboys to interview former NFC East rival with ties to staff for DC opening

Outside of Pickens, the only other unrestricted free agent they must find a way to keep is defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. The veteran had 8.5 sacks this season to lead the team and wants to come back. He won't break the bank the way Pickens will, but Clowney can still ask for a significant raise on a one-year deal.

There are a couple of restricted free agents worth keeping, with Brandon Aubrey topping the list. He has to be extended as soon as possible, but Dallas should also keep backup guard T.J. Bass. Aubrey could demand north of $6 million per season, but Bass should be affordable.

Who should be re-signed if there's enough space?

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If possible, the Cowboys could try and bring back Javonte Williams as well. He played on a favorable deal in 2025, but outplayed that contract when he rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns.

MORE: Cowboys handed brutal season evaluation after Jerry Jones effectively punts on 2025

Williams was integral to the offense, but if his salary demands go beyond $5-6 million per season, Dallas might decide to let him walk. They saw that Malik Davis had success in place of Williams and even Jaydon Blue looked great in Week 18. That could lead to Dallas going with another one-year option in free agency while allowing Davis and Blue to fight for snaps.

Dallas could also bring back Brock Hoffman, a valuable depth piece. Hoffman played on a $1.1 million deal, and if he takes a similar contract in 2026, the Cowboys would be foolish to let him walk. The problem is that he’s likely to ask for more, making his return questionable.

How can Cowboys create cap space?

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Dallas needs to free up $31 million to get to the black. Then, they’ll need maybe another $30-50 million to make all their signings work for this season. The bulk of what they need will depend on what they do with Pickens. A franchise tag eats up nearly $30 million alone, while an extension could be more manageable in 2026 since they can spread out his cap hit.

The good news is that they have a way to free up plenty of space.

Dallas can free up $14 million by designating Terence Steele a post-June 1 release. Another $6.8 million could become available if they move on from Malik Hooker. Cutting Jonathan Mingo would open up another $1.9 million.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That’s still just $22.7 million, so the Cowboys will also have to re-work deals. Most of that could come from Dak Prescott, who has a cap hit of $74 million, but the Cowboys can free up roughly $31 million through a restructure.

Dallas can get $17 million by restructuring Tyler Smith’s deal, $14.5 million with Quinnen Williams, and $19 million with CeeDee Lamb.

With restructures and releases, that’s a potential cap savings of $105.2 million without touching the $21.5 million contract for Kenny Clark, who is sure to be open to a new deal considering he has no guaranteed money left.

This is why Jones has been adamant that he can make moves this year. The problem is that freeing up space means they have to move salary down the road, and that’s something they’ve been cautious about in the past.

How they handle all these deals will tell us all we need to know about their belief in their chances to win in 2026.

Top 3 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2026 NFL offseason

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason schedule: Full list of important dates

3 dream Dallas Cowboys prospects for 2026 NFL Draft

Cowboys set up first 3 interviews with defensive coordinator candidates

Cowboys were a mess in 2025 but still dominated NFL TV ratings