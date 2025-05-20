Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys make locker room addition to improve competitiveness

Coach Schotty wants the Dallas Cowboys to stay competitive at all times.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Tuesday was the first day of OTAs for the 2025 Dallas Cowboys. Following their moves this offseason, there will be no shortage of storylines to follow.

From George Pickens sporting his new number to Joe Milton showing off his rocket arm, the first day gave us a lot to keep up with.

In addition to their work on the field, the Cowboys made some changes to their locker room. Jon Machota shared a picture of the room which now has a ping pong table in the middle. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer had the idea of bringing it in, saying it helps keep the team competitive.

This isn’t the first change Coach Schotty made to the locker room either. Earlier this offseason, it was reported that he strategically shuffled lockers around. Most notably, he put Micah Parsons next to Dak Prescott, pairing the two team leaders up.

Schottenheimer wasn’t universally loved when announced as the head coach but he’s proven to have a vision. He also understands games can be won, or lost, based on actions outside of the game itself.

That’s why the ping pong table could be a more important addition than it seems.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

