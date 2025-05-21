DeMarvion Overshown makes appearance at Cowboys OTAs with new number
OTAs are underway for the 2025 Dallas Cowboys and there are several changes to monitor.
Some of the top storylines include new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who is working on changing the franchise's culture. There's also the arrival of George Pickens, who was on the field in a Dallas jersey for the first time Tuesday.
Dallas Cowboys make locker room addition to improve competitiveness
Also on the field was linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is rehabbing a severe knee injury. While Overshown didn't get to do much work, his presence was a positive sign. It was also the first time we got to see him wearing his new jersey number.
Overshown, who wore the number zero while at Texas, was No. 35 during his rookie season. That campaign was cut short as he tore his ACL in the preseason.
When he returned in 2024, he had a new number, sporting No. 13. Overshown had a breakout campaign before another knee injury sidelined him.
Now, he's become the first player in team history to wear No. 0. There was a time when it seemed Jerry Jones wouldn't let this happen, claiming the number belonged to the mascot. Perhaps after realizing not a single soul on the planet cares about the mascot's number—or even knew he had one—Jones made the right call and let Overshown rock his new look.
