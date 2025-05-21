Micah Parsons applauds NFL's announcement of new yearly award
There are plenty of things that Dallas Cowboys fans can nitpick in regards to how the franchise has developed its roster in the last few years.
However, the team has had some strong talent when it comes to the guys on the offensive line. This offseason, the Cowboys said goodbye to soon-to-be Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin and another future Hall of Famer who signed a one day contract with the team to retire a member of the Cowboys, Tyron Smith.
Offensive linemen have always been underappreciated when it comes to praise after a big win, but they get raked over the coals in an ugly loss.
However, now, the NFL is giving the unit something to be praised for. On Wednesday, it was announced that the league will be introducing a new yearly award for offensive linemen, known as the Protector of the Year award.
Players around the league have already been praising the decision to start a yearly award for the big guys up front. Even Cowboys star Micah Parsons chimed in on the news.
Parsons is excited for some of his teammates to have a shot at this new award. There are plenty of candidates the Cowboys could have this upcoming season when it comes to great protectors for quarterback Dak Prescott. If this award were around a decade ago, Martin and Smith would have taken turns holding the award.
