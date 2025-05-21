Dak Prescott’s new nickname nods to his veteran status with Cowboys
This offseason has been full of changes for the Dallas Cowboys, who are ushering in a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Schottenheimer has been vocal about the need for a change in culture, which is sure to happen just based on their recent departures. This offseason, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence left via free agency and guard Zack Martin retired. This came just one year after Tyron Smith left.
MORE: NFL analyst identifies Dallas Cowboys potential kryptonite in 2025
These veteran departures leave Dak Prescott as the most tenured player on the roster. Selected during the 2016 NFL draft, Prescott is entering his 10th season in the league. He’s also been given a new nickname, with teammates calling him “UNC.”
Prescott will turn 32 before the 2025 season kicks off, making him one of the older players on the team. Not quite old enough to be a father figure to his younger teammates, he’s taken on the “uncle” role.
Their coach appears to approve of this as he shuffled things around this offseason, moving Micah Parsons’ locker, so he could be neighbors with Prescott.
While the Dallas signal-caller takes a lot of criticism for the team’s shortcomings, his leadership abilities cannot be questioned. Let’s just hope he continues to help the franchise move in the right direction as the unquestioned face of America’s Team.
