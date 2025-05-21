Brian Schottenheimer heaps praise on new Cowboys’ receiver George Pickens
In need of a big-play wideout across from CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys were able to bring in George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pickens brings immense talent but there are also concerns about his attitude. So far in Dallas, they have yet to find a reason to question the fourth-year wideout.
MORE: NFL analyst identifies Dallas Cowboys potential kryptonite in 2025
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been thoroughly impressed with Pickens, saying his time with the wideout has been “incredible.”
“My time with (George Pickens) has been just incredible. I think we were all on board (with the trade). We’re always trying to find the right pieces and good pieces, and I think we’re really excited about what he brings as a football player,” Schottenheimer said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “But I see a guy that’s maturing. I see a guy that we’re excited to put out there and watch him grow and get better.”
Of course, it’s still early, so these comments have to be taken with a grain of salt. The real test will be during the regular season, especially during games where Pickens doesn’t see the ball coming his way as much as he expects.
