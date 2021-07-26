Aaron Rodgers' Packers Demands Include Trade For Former Cowboys WR

Aaron Rodgers also wants his fresh toilet seat and his lobster and his live bat and his cigars and his M&Ms, with the brown ones taken out.

OXNARD, Calif. - In show business, it's called a "rider,'' an addendum to a contract that can get ridiculously eccentric in power-mad Hollywood.

And, apparently, in power-mad Green Bay, too.

Madonna demands a new toilet seat for each show. Nicolas Cage, starring in vampire movie, insisted his co-star be a live bat. Van Halen used to decree that their tour stops featured bowls of M&Ms with the brown ones picked out. Roger Moore's "James Bond'' contract gifted him an unlimited supply of Montecristo cigars, Paris Hilton ordered she be provided when on-set Grey Goose vodka and live lobsters.

And Aaron Rodgers will not budge until he gets ... Randall Cobb.

The petulant QB seems to almost be playing a game of tormenting his Packers employers, watching them leap like trained seals through hoops he erects as he decides whether to show up at camp. It seems he will ... if the Packers change his contract to his liking, agree to listening to his thoughts on organization direction, and engineer a trade of his liking.

Never mind what the Houston Texans - who actually employ Cobb - might want.

Aaron Rodgers wants what he wants. And he wants it now.

Texans wide receiver Cobb spent the majority of his career in Green Bay as Rodgers' go-to guy in the slot. Since his departure he's spent one year in Dallas and another with Houston.

According to Trey Wingo of Pro Football Network, Cobb is vital to Rodgers returning to Lambeau Field.

"Hearing Rodgers coming back to GB hinging on trading for former teammate Randall Cobb. If Cobb is in Green Bay it looks like Rodgers will be too," tweeted Wingo.

This (Wingo is pals with Rodgers' agent) could explain why the Texans traded for Chicago Bears slot receiver Anthony Miller over the weekend; maybe the wheels were already in motion here. Maybe the Texans are already in agreement - and hopefully for new Texans general manager Nick Caserio, he "wins'' the trade ... as Houston fans hope he will eventually do with camper Deshaun Watson.

Cobb, who signed a three-year, $27 million deal with Houston last offseason, played in just 10 games and started in two. He recorded 38 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns, the lowest in his career since 2018.

It's hard to imagine that Cobb is among The. Most. Important. Things. In. The. NFL. World. right now But he is. Aaron wants his fresh toilet seat and his lobster and his bat and his cigars and his M&Ms. He wants what he wants, to the point at which the Texans GM shouldn't call the Packers GM to engineer the trade.

Nick Caserio might as well just phone Aaron Rodgers.

