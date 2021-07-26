Watson Watch: The Texans Are Now Must-See Training Camp

With Deshaun Watson back in camp, this has become one of the biggest thing to watch in the NFL

HOUSTON -- Houston, do you have a problem?

According to multiple league sources, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will report to training camp starting Sunday. However, Watson's stance has not changed on his future with the organization.

The 25-year-old gunslinger still would like be traded. For now, this is a business decision. For each day he would miss, Watson would be fined $50,000 by the NFL.

In a jumbled offseason of tension, drama, and more than anything uncertainty, throw this into the equation. How will David Culley handle the situation when it inches closer to the start of Week 1?

What will Nick Caserio do if teams begin to call him asking if Watson is available? Multiple sources say that Watson would have been traded on draft night if his name was in the clear against allegations.

Would Caserio pull the plug now?

This makes the Texans one of the more watchable teams come this preseason. There still is no inclination that Watson and the front office will mend any qualms the two faced entering the season, but he's at camp.

Watson is back in NRG Stadium for this first time since J.J. Watt told him that they "wasted one of your years" on a 4-12 campaign. That has to mean at least something, right?

Keep in mind that Watson isn't out of the wood just yet. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could cite the league's code of conduct policy and place the fifth-year pro on the exempt list.

For those who don't know what the exempt list does, it's basically like taking a paid leave of absence.

Goodell could keep Watson on the exempt list until the league concludes its investigation into his case. Currently, the Texans starter is still facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual harassment and assault.

Texans have two options; Trade Deshaun or play this out. Either way, there's no telling what can happen if he starts Week 1 against Jacksonville.

Houston last season finished third in the AFC South. Caserio and Culley brought in 47 veterans via free agency, and added wide receiver Nico Collins and tight end Brevin Jordan to the offensive arsenal.

On top of that, the team traded for Bears slot wide receiver Anthony Miller earlier this week. Is that, plus 1,000-yard receiver Brandin Cooks something that could entice Watson building around?

Wasn't there another offensive player the Texans added? Right, Davis Mills, a quarterback out of Stanford with their first pick last April.

You have to wonder even if Watson still wants out if that stings.

The problem here for Houston is now that Watson is back, will he commit to being a long-term option? Technically, the Texans have control under him through 2025 thanks to his extension signed last September.

Any team that will be willing to trade for Watson now or after his name is resolved is a taking in the brute force of a four-year, $156 million new deal beginning next year. There's that, plus who knows if and when the league will suspend Watson at some point down the line.

This is still a problem for Houston in more ways than one. Watson can report to camp and not participate. That would give both Tyrod Taylor and Mills first-team reps.

But say Watson were to play the entire season. What does that do for Houston?

One, it likely takes them out of the conversation of being in line for the No. 1 pick. The offense has a whole still can put up quality numbers so long as No. 4 is calling the shots.

Top-five quarterbacks usually don't see their teams selecting first when they are under center.

It also could drive up the value of Watson next offseason. The two could agree that this year will be one for both parties to flourish. The value for a player expanding on a record-setting season could double by December.

Watson finds a new team and Houston walks away with a ransom of draft picks to help rebuild the team faster.

Caserio is a smart and has the makings to be a great general manager. He helped the Patriots win six Supers Bowls and worked his way up to be the lieutenant to Bill Belichick.

He's not underselling a player like Watson.

Fans won't know what the plan will be until likely Week 1. When the Texans travel to Green Bay to face the Packers, it's unlikely starters see little to no action. Watson could stay behind and no one would bat an eye.

But Watson is back. Houston has its new face of the franchise ready to take the field. How long will he be the face?

That's a question for another day.

