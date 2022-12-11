Barr Raised: New Cowboys LB 'No Ego' Help on Dan Quinn Defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr has done most everything right since joining back in August on a "prove-it" deal. The ninth pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has helped coordinator Dan Quinn and his defense while at the same time freeing Micah Parsons to do what he is best at ...

Get after the quarterback.

But after a promising start that saw Barr play the first eight games, the four-time Pro Bowler suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out for weeks against the Chicago Bears. Upon returning against the Indianapolis Colts in a 54-19 blowout that moved Dallas to 9-3, Barr has been used sparingly.

But coach Mike McCarthy has loved what the veteran has done since joining.

"I don't know if Anthony Barr could do a better job than he's doing here," McCarthy said of the ex-Vikings star. "Obviously have a ton of respect having played against him for so many years. Now to see him make the adjustment here ...''

"The adjustment'' is about ego-swallowing, really.

Said Barr: "I’m really just buying all-in. I had to put my ego to the side and just do what is best for the team. ... It's not really about me."

In six of his first seven games, Barr played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps for Quinn's unit. Against the Colts in his first game back, he played just 33 percent (24 snaps) - all part of easing him back into action, and part of his accepting his role.

Barr is also helping the next wave of players coming through at The Star.

"He's good with the young players," McCarthy said. "Just super-smart, instinctive ... Just a complete player and an excellent addition for us."

His addition has allowed Parsons to register 12 sacks on the season as the "Lion-backer" has spent valuable time playing on the edge. With a good partnership developing between himself and Leighton Vander Esch (who has been ill this week and will be monitored for Sunday against the visiting Texans), Barr's addition to the Cowboys' defense has had nothing but positive things come from it.

