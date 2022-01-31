Top 10: Matthew Stafford Stars in ‘Texas QB' NFL Weekend Featuring Aikman, Romo & Mahomes

FRISCO - Welcome to the NFL's Texas QB Super Sunday! Don't believe me? Check out the AFC and NFC Championship Texas QB Top 10 ...

1) He won't want to be "the story,'' but it's going to be hard to avoid ... Just as it is hard to believe Troy Aikman has been on TV at Fox (20 years) - almost twice as long as he was on field for Cowboys.

With his contract ending and Amazon getting into the NFL business of Thursday Night Football next season, Sunday’s NFC Championship Game might be his last on Fox.

Says Aikman, “It could be, yeah. Those conversations are happening now.”

And as Mike Fisher writes, his Fox teammates might be happy for him, but Erin Andrews exhibits how they aren't happy about it.

2) If the Chiefs win? The Super Bowl will again feature former Texas high-school quarterback Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse, and of Texas Tech, and of Tyler, and of DFW (his dad pitched for the Texas Rangers).

3) If the Rams win? It will be the first Super Bowl for another Texas high-school quarterback, Matthew Stafford of Highland Park. Along the way for Stafford, of course, all of these postseason winning experiences are new, as he spent a long, cold series of winters in Detroit before last offseason's trade to sunny L.A.

4) And if the Chiefs and Rams win? It'll be the Super Bowl featuring a matchup of Texas high-school quarterbacks with Mahomes vs. Stafford on the big stage together.

5) If the Rams win the NFC Championship Sunday it will stop a bizarre 18-year streak of every Super Bowl featuring the maybe-retiring Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, the definitely-retiring Ben Roethlisberger or the 49ers. That's a Texas schoolboy shutdown that seems ... incredible.

6) While Aikman is doing the NFC game, Tony Romo is the CBS man on the AFC game featuring Chiefs vs. Bengals.

And Romo has a thought on Brady's retirement plans, as you can read here: "Pulling a Michael Jordan''?!

7) How about Arch as the next "Texas champion''? It's a ways off. And he's not even a Longhorn. (Yet?) But Arch Manning is still in play for the Texas Longhorns ... and his pedigree suggests he might someday do what uncles Peyton and Eli did.

8) Can another Texas schoolboy show Longhorns promise on the way to the promised land? That would be Quinn Ewers (Southlake), except that a high-school coaching legend is throwing a “calm down” wet blanket on the arrival.

Party. Pooper.

9) I recently wrote how DFW is on the verge of 4,000 days without celebrating a sports championship. Insult to injury, apparently our logos also suck? A recent survey of fans reveals that of DFW’s sports logos, only the Mavs ranks inside the Top 10 of teams’ respective sports. While they are 9th-best in the NBA, the Cowboys are only No. 17 in the NFL, Rangers 14th in MLB, Stars No. 24 in the NHL and FC Dallas 10th in the MLS.

C’mon, somebody!

10) Joe coolly ruined it. But ... Joe Burrow leads Cincy to a 37-34 OT win at KC. But then Stafford grabbed the spotlight with the Rams' 17-14 win over the Niners.

Meaning so far it’s an Ohio schoolboy weekend.