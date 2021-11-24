CeeDee Lamb Day: 5 Reasons He Must Practice - Or Else

There is no "scoop'' on what CeeDee Lamb must do on Wednesday in order to play on Thursday. For the good of the player, it's a literal by-the-book process.

FRISCO - This isn't brain surgery. But the grim facts are, this is in part about the possibility of eventual chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and about the possibility of a present concussion.

So the progress of CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys receiver presently in concussion protocol while hoping to play after a short week in Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the visiting Raiders, is a serious matter.

And ultimately, figuring out what Lamb must accomplish today - Wednesday, one day ahead of kickoff at AT&T Stadium - is the part that "isn't brain surgery.''

In short, Lamb will try to practice today because, in order to play, he simply must practice today.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy on Tuesday morning said of Lamb, who banged his head on the end-zone turf in Sunday's loss at Kansas City, “He’s in the meetings. He’ll probably get to the point where he can do some light field work today.”

Later in the day, the Cowboys - who are already going to be without Amari Cooper (COVID) for this game - released their practice/injury report, and Lamb was listed as a "DNP.'' (See full report, including Tyron Smith and Ezekiel Elliott, here.)

But that's not the bad sign some have taken it as.

The NFL has created a five-step "return-to-participation process,'' and a review of that process helps us understand the significance of "light field work'' and why Lamb must, in essence, "practice football'' today.

Step 1: Rest and limiting activities.

Step 2: A graduated aerobic exercise program.

Step 3: Football-specific activities and supervised strength training.

Step 4: Non-contact training drills that can include throwing, catching and running.

Step 5: Take part in full football practice, followed by clearance from the team physician and then an independent neurological consultant.

Five steps. Flip back to Step 4, and it seems to fit McCarthy's "light field work.'' Advance to Step 5, and you see: There is no "scoop'' on what CeeDee Lamb must do on Wednesday in order to play on Thursday. For the good of the player, it's a literal by-the-book process.

