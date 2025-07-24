Cowboy Roundup: CeeDee Lamb & George Pickens dynamic duo, Discipline comes first
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The week is flying by, and we have already watched two practices go down in Oxnard, California, with training camp now in full swing.
It's been exciting to see the positive moments coming out of practice, especially the immediate chemistry between George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.
If the duo works together, Dak Prescott is set up for a lot of success as he returns from injury. The NFL should be on notice.
MORE: Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp Day 2
On the defensive side of the ball, there is also plenty to be excited about. The defense is flying around the field and forcing turnovers, while offseason acquisition Kaiir Elam has made a strong early impact.
It will be fun to see how things continue to progress over the next few weeks and to see what players emerge as standouts, but for now, before the team returns to practice this afternoon, let's check out some of the news making waves online and on social media.
Discipline comes first
Brian Schottenheimer brought the team to the middle of the field during practice after a scuffle broke out for the second straight day. During the melee, safety Markquese Brown threw a punch that hit cornerback Tony Pride in the throat.
Luckily no one was injured.
Schottenheimer told his players, "Play hard but control your f*cking selves. Do you f*cking understand me?!"
CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are inseparable
The bond between CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens is clear. The two players are consistently seen side-by-side, walk onto the field for practice together, and even have their own celebration. Lamb is hoping this isn't a one-year partnership.
“I’m glad he’s here. He knows I love him," Pickens told reporters after training camp practice on Wednesday. "I tell him every day that I’m happy for him. I hope we go together for X amount of years. I don’t care. I just know we’re not fixing to do this for (only) one.”
Cowboys Quick Hits
