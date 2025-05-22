Kaiir Elam hyped for Dallas Cowboys 'energy' & 'enthusiasm'
The Dallas Cowboys are starting a new era with Brian Schottenheimer taking the reins for the 2025 NFL season. Schottenheimer has wasted no time making an impact on the team with his new coaching staff and approach.
The players are noticing a difference in the building as well, with new Cowboys defensive back Kaiir Elam recently praising the "energy" surrounding the team as OTAs kick off.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer heaps praise on new Cowboys’ receiver George Pickens
Elam spoke to the media and said the Cowboys environment is like nothing he's been around in his career.
“I feel like it's something I’ve never been a part of,” Elam said, via the team's official website. “I love the enthusiasm, and also I would just say the energy from the coaching staff, they actually make you feel like they care, and that’s something that’s very exciting.
"I was just blessed to come here, I don't really have too many huge expectations that I shout out loud. I just try to be a consistent day every day. When my teammates and my coaching staff see the film, I want them to see a consistent dog every day."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys to be featured in HBO's Hard Knocks during season
The Cowboys acquired Elam this offseason in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.
Elam is a former first-round pick who struggled with consistency during his three years with the Bills, so he's hoping the new environment and fresh start will be exactly what he needs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys to be featured in HBO's Hard Knocks during season
NFL analyst identifies Dallas Cowboys potential kryptonite in 2025
Dallas Cowboys make locker room addition to improve competitiveness
Dak Prescott’s new nickname nods to his veteran status with Cowboys
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc