CeeDee Lamb backs Micah Parsons' contract push, slams Jerry Jones' media games
Dallas Cowboys Nation has grown accustomed to Jerry Jones using the media to get his point across. He's been doing this throughout his tenure, with the approach drawing criticism during the Ezekiel Elliott holdout when he offended his star player when asking, "Zeke who?"
Jones has also used the media against Dak Prescott more than once, including 2024 when Prescott sought his second extension.
That same offseason, he had the same tactic while negotiating with CeeDee Lamb, and even frustrated the star wideout when he expressed no urgency to get a deal done.
This year, it's Micah Parsons who is looking for a new deal, and he's getting the same treatment. Despite showing up for all offseason work, Parsons hasn't seen any movement in his negotiations, with Jones openly admitting he hasn't talked to his agent.
Jones also clumsily tried to publicly shame Parsons, and Prescott, for missing time in 2024.
Players aren't just taking the insults from Jones anymore, however. Lamb, who fought back last season, came to the defense of Parsons, saying he deserves to get paid. He added, "Playing this media game, it’s not fun. It’s not recommended."
It's unfortunate that Jones feels the need to make these negotiations public, but he's not going to change anytime soon. The good news is that he always ends up paying in the end, which typically helps the players move on.
That doesn't mean they forget though, as Lamb proved with these comments.
