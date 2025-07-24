Cowboys offense installing 2 new gadget formations, Schottenheimer says
Dallas Cowboys training camp is in full swing, and two practices are in the books. Through the team's first two practices in Oxnard, California,
While teams don't show their full hand during open practices, we have seen some new wrinkles in the offense that have brought excitement to Cowboys Nation.
Rather than having a stale offense like the team did under Mike McCarthy, Brian Schottenheimer is having fun now that he has full control.
Schottenheimer has immediate;y started utilizing pre-snap motions and using misdirection to create the mismatches he wants. Before Wednesday's practice Schottenheimer also noted some bigger changes that are coming.
During his pre-practice press conference, Schottenheimer revealed the Cowboys will be adding a Pistol package to the offense, along with a Wildcat package.
Schottenheimer did not reveal who could line up in the Wildcat formation, but the team has utilized KaVontae Turpin out of the backfield throughout the first two days of practice, so he could be an intriguing option.
Regadless of who Schottenheimer chooses, it's nice to see some creativity.
Dallas has the speed to get creative, so hopefully we will see it pay off when the team takes the field during the regular season.
