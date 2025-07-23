Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp Day 2
Day 2 of training camp practice is in the books for the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas was still without Micah Parsons, who is dealing with back stiffness. He's in the midst of a stalled contract negotiation, but is adamant that this isn't a "hold-in" and that he will participate when his body allows him.
With Parsons watching, the rest of the team had another successful practice, even though there was a fight that drew the ire of head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
MORE: Cowboys offense adds exciting wrinkle that will give defenses nightmares
Still, there were plenty of great plays throughout the day. Below is a collection of the best highlights.
Backup quarterback Joe Milton got the day started off by showing off his unbelievable athlsticism.
This translated well to the field with Milton picking up a big gain on the read-option.
While it's fun to watch the explosive plays, it was the fundamentals that stood out. On this play, Milton reels in his cannon arm and delivers a pass to Brevyn Spann-Ford that had a little touch.
Not to be outdone, Dak Prescott made sure to get his highlight-reel plays in as well. Here, he delivers a pass deep to a wide-open Jake Ferguson.
Prescott also had a deep pass that was hauled in by wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, who held onto the ball while going to the ground.
The ground game continues to be an intersting storyline, with Miles Sanders making a big play on Wednesday. He and Javonte Williams have been splitting time with the ones and Williams is the favorite, but Sanders won't go down without a fight.
CeeDee Lamb got in on the action as well, taking a short pass all the way to the house. He and George Pickens then showed off their new touchdown celebration.
Dallas will be back on the field for their third practice on Thursday as they continue to prepare for the 2025 season.
