CeeDee Lamb sends NFL warning about healthy Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense
There is plenty of buzz and excitement surrounding the Dallas Cowboys offense entering the 2025-26 NFL season, and we have seen early flashes of brilliance on the field in the early stages of training camp.
Dallas revamped its offense in the offseason and brought in a dynamic weapon to take the passing game to the next level when the team traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens.
But, pairing Pickens with CeeDee Lamb isn't the only reason to be excited, because the unit will also be getting the return of a healthy Dak Prescott.
Lamb spoke to the media following the team's second practice of training camp and sent a warning shot to the rest of the league, letting them know that a dangerous force was coming their way this season.
"I feel like the league knows what happens when I'm healthy and I have Dak for a whole season. But, if you don't, I will happily show you what it's going to be like this year, honestly," Lamb said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I'm a dominant receiver. I don't like to speak highly of myself, but I can't wait to show you guys."
Talk your talk, CeeDee.
Last season, without Prescott from Week 10 through the end of the season, Lamb recorded 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns. He played in just 15 games. With a healthy Dak throwing the ball and Pickens taking some pressure off of Lamb on the opposite side of the field, there's no telling what heights the offense could reach this season.
