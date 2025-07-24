KaVontae Turpin breaks silence on recent marijuana, weapons arrest
The Dallas Cowboys have been adding some exciting wrinkles to the offense early on in training camp, with All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin getting some work out of the backfield as a running back.
Turpin's main contributions on offense throughout his career have been at wide receiver, but he's dynamic anytime he touches the ball and could be a playmaker for the Cowboys at any position.
While Turpin is excelling on the field, he had a bit of a mistep off the field in early June.
MORE: Cowboys offense installing 2 new gadget formations, Schottenheimer says
The 28-year-old Turpin was arrested over Fourth of July Weekend on two misdemeanor charges. He was booked on charges of possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces) and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Turpin was initially pulled over for allegedly driving 97 mph in a 70-mph zone. After being pulled over, authorities noticed a 9mm pistol "in plain view and searched the car, where marijuana was found in the center console.
He was released on $1,500 bond.
MORE: KaVontae Turpin gets new role in Cowboys offense that will excite fans
Following Wednesday's practice in Oxnard, Turpin broke his silence on his arrest and vowed to learn from the incident and be better moving forward.
"At the end of the day, man, I gotta be better," he said, via DallasCowboys.com. " Me and Schotty, we had a great conversation, and we're in a great place right now. At the end of the day, I've just got to be better. I've got to be better with my off-the-field issues."
In March, Turpin signed a three-year, $18 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid special teams player in NFL history.
He needs to avoid further missteps off of the field to make the best of the opportunity he is being given in Dallas.
Last season, Turpin returned 27 kicks for 904 yards and one touchdown, while adding 187 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. As a receiver, he finished the year with 31 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 92 yards on the ground.
