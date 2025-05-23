CeeDee Lamb gets honest about shoulder rehab, 'grateful' for new season
After battling through a shoulder injury during the 2024 NFL campaign, Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is excited to get back onto the field.
Lamb is healthy after rehabbing his shoulder that was initially injured in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, suffering a sprained AC joint.
The injury was aggravated against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day, and again against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. Re-injuring his shoulder against the Bucs was enough for the Cowboys to shut him down for the season.
But now that he has gone through the rehab, Lamb opened up about the process and how he is "grateful" for the upcoming season.
"The longest [rehab]. I want to say a good five months of real recovery and rehab,” Lamb told reporters, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.
"I don’t know. I’m grateful to have two arms. I can tell you that.”
Despite the nagging injury that held him to 15 starts, Lamb recorded 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns. That was also without Dak Prescott for half of the season. Prescott, interestingly enough, was also injured in the Week 9 contest against Atlanta.
With two healthy arms, a healthy quarterback, and a new running mate in George Pickens, there's no telling how much Lamb will be able to improve in 2025.
