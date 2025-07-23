Cowboys rookie pass rusher coached up by Hall of Famer during camp
The Dallas Cowboys received some high praise during the NFL offseason for the team's impressive haul in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dallas was able to find some incredible value throughout the draft, especially on Day 2 with second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku and third-round selection Shavon Revel.
Now, with training camp underway, it's time to see what the young players bring to the table.
During Wednesday's afternoon session on Day 2 in Oxnard, California, Ezeiruaku aws one of the team's standouts. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Ezeiruaku " had a terrific second practice with a number of pressures and just being around the ball."
He also got some quality mentorship from Hall of Famer Charles Haley, who won three Super Bowl rings with the Cowboys during his stint from with the team from 1992-1996. Three rings in four years? Not too shabby.
It was less than one week ago that Ezeiruaku signed his rookie contract -- a four-year deal worth $10.1 million, with approximately 84.5 percent guaranteed.
In his final year at Boston College, Ezeiruaku recorded 80 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, and 16.5 sacks, the second most in the nation.
Ezeiruaku was awarded the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end.
It's going to be interesting to see how Ezeiruaku transitions to the pros, but he's making an early impression and we can only hope that he continues to grow as the season approaches.
