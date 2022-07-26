Skip to main content

Cowboys Camp: Is Dak Prescott Only a 'Tier 2 QB?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is entering his seventh season in the NFL.

With Dallas Cowboys training camp practices on the horizon, eyes will be on the field for the first time in a while. The person that will likely be the center of attention is the face of the franchise, quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott is to many a highly regarded talent in the league, but according to a survey by The Athletic of 50 coaches and executives across the NFL, Prescott is a Tier 2 quarterback. In fact, he comes in just outside of the top 10 at No. 11.

"The panel placed 35 veteran quarterbacks into one of five tiers, from best (Tier 1) to worst (Tier 5)," Mike Sando of The Athletic wrote. "Quarterbacks were then ranked by average vote and placed into tiers based on vote distribution, beginning with Aaron Rodgers, whose 1.00 average vote reflected his status as a unanimous Tier 1 selection."

Tier 1:
1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (1.00 Voting Average)
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (1.02)
3. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1.16)
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (1.22)
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (1.28)
6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (1.34)

Tier 2:
7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (1.68)
8. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (1.72)
9. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns (1.88)
10. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (2.00)
11. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (2.10)
12. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (2.10)
13. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (2.32)
14. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts (2.46)

Not only was Prescott left out of Tier 1, but he was middle of the pack in Tier 2.

Prescott, who turns 29 on July 29th, had a stellar season last year, throwing for 4449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing a career-high 68.8% of his passes.

Cowboys Camp Preview: Depth Chart, 53-Man Roster Predictions

As training camp opens, our latest thoughts ... on a depth chart, and who truly has a chance of sticking by the time we get to September ...

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
mccarthy glasses ox

Cowboys at Camp: Ranking Dallas Roster & Moves vs. NFC East

The defending division champs sustained losses in terms of veterans from the 2021 playoff roster. But now it's time to start anew ...

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
micah barr
Play

Cowboys Source Reveals Latest on Free Agent Anthony Barr Signing Idea

Barr has been a star-caliber player for the Minnesota defense, and he's now 30 ... with a connection to the Dallas coaching staff ... and still unsigned.

By Mike Fisher16 hours ago
Per The Athletic article:

“He played like how he always does,” a head coach said. “He’s a solid player. Really solid. He’s not going to change and all of a sudden become something more special. He’s had a premium setup — premium offensive line, premium skill position players, and you know what he has done? He’s been really solid and they’ve won a ton of football games. He has legitimate intangibles in terms of his leadership and toughness, and he’s a good player.”

Prescott has played six seasons in the NFL, and throughout, he has been to most a good-to-great quarterback but hasn't entered that superstar realm.

Year 7 for Prescott ramps up as the Cowboys have their first training camp practice in Oxnard, California on Wednesday - with all eyes on the QB.

