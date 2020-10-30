SI.com
Cowboys Can’t Cover: Eagles Betting Odds

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - The 2-5 Dallas Cowboys are the only NFL team yet to cover the spread. Even the New York Jets have covered a spread. 

Is this finally the week that Cowboys fans can back their (financially) team and win?

The Cowboys hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who currently are in first place in the lowly NFC East, on Sunday night. The division battle is lacking pizzazz but first place is still on the line. 

The line has shifted from the Cowboys as a 3.5-point underdog to an 8.5-point underdog on most betting sites. This marks the biggest spread for an Eagles vs. Cowboys game since 2018 when the Eagles were 7.5-point favorites and lost 27-20.

This shift came with the news that the Cowboys are likely starting their third-string rookie,  seventh-round quarterback Ben DiNucci, because of injuries to Andy Dalton and Dak Prescott. The over/under is 43 total points.

[WATCH: Dak Prescott Injury Sparks Dallas Artist's Creative Cowboys Mural]

[READ: Would Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper to Packers?]

Also interesting... the Eagles (2-4-1) are now the odds-on favorite to win the division instead of the Cowboys. No East team has won back-to-back division titles since the Eagles accomplished the feat from 2001-2004.

Here are some recent betting trends to know before laying down moolah:

-The Cowboys defense is 27th in the NFL and ranked dead last against the run.

-The Eagles own the 25th-best offense in the league.

-The Cowboys have yet to win on the road.

-The Eagles are 2-5 against-the-spread, the Cowboys are 0-7 ATS.

-Six of the Eagles’ last seven games as home favorites have gone UNDER the total points line

Last week: Dallas suffered a 25-3 beatdown on the road at the hands of the Washington Football Team while Philadelphia rallied to beat the Giants 22-21 at home last Thursday.

My best bet? The Eagles, with extra rest, should be able to win comfortably. The Cowboys are in sell mode and can't buy a win on the road. It would take some serious heroics from DiNucci for this to be close. It pains me to take the Eagles but that is the best bet. 

