CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Best Coast Pod: Grades & Analysis on Every NFL Draft Pick

Mike Fisher

Does Cowboys Nation get to be excited when virtually every single smart national NFL Draft analyst is handing out stellar grades for what Dallas just did?

OK, how about if in the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning dive into a full review on the Dallas Cowboys haul in the 2020 NFL Draft. ... and hand out wildly wonderful analysis?

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast is a Cowboys-centric podcast that will delve into many other topics. Whether it is the NFL, Cowboys, movies, music, comics, food or Mixed Martial Arts, nothing is off limits on the “Best Coast Boys” podcast.

After the pleasantries, the guys begin by giving their overarching thoughts on the draft. Both guys marvel at the value Dallas collected at each pick while acknowledging the role luck played into everything.

After that, the guys dive into their analysis of each pick, starting with Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb. Landon describes Lamb’s potential role in the offense while John gives a quick and dirty scouting report on Dallas new WR. The guys take another moment to marvel at how Lamb fell right into the Cowboys lap. ... and here, Lamb marvels at being a Cowboy.

The guys then moved their attention to Dallas’ second-round pick, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs. Landon discusses what this pick reveals about the team’s priorities at cornerback while John breaks down Diggs’ strengths and weakness as a player. (See our story on "Diggs in his own words'' here.) 

The guys then shifted their attention to Neville Gallimore. The guys discuss why they loved the value of Gallimore in the third round while also breaking down his skill set. (See the OU D-lineman's reaction to becoming a Cowboy here.) The guys then discuss what the Gallimore pick means for Trysten Hill while also comparing both players’ skill sets. 

Landon then gives praise to the Cowboys for selecting Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson in the fourth round while John discusses why Robinson ("In your face!'') is a high-upside pick who could pay off big for the Cowboys.

The guys then discuss the Cowboys trading up for Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz. (See his Q&A here.) The guys discuss his injury history while discussing his strengths and weakness as a prospect. 

John almost combusts over excitement when discussing Dallas selecting Utah DE Bradlee Anae in the fifth round. (See Anae "talking Talk'' here.) John reveals why he think Anae can carve out a role in the Cowboys defense.

To finish the show, the guys discuss Dallas intriguing QB selection in the seventh round while also revealing their early favorite UDFA signing. (You already know the Mike Fisher pick in that category if you read here.)

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast will return at a future date to discuss the latest news and noted surrounding the Cowboys offseason. Join us now!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Tracker: Meet UDFA Azur Kamara - From African Refugee to Cowboys

NFL Draft Tracker: Meet UDFA Pass-Rusher Azur Kamara of Kansas - From African Refugee to the Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jace 'Moose' Prescott, Brother of Cowboys QB Dak, Dead at 31

Jace Prescott, 31-Year-Old Brother of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak, is Dead

Mike Fisher

by

JQGoCowboys*

Cowboys 1st & 10: My Oklahoma 'Jackpot' Night With Lamb & Gallimore

In this post-NFL Draft edition of First and 10, I give you some insight on two of the newest Dallas Cowboys, courtesy of scouting their game with Houston last year: "My Oklahoma Night With CeeDee and Neville'' ...

Matthew Postins

Cowboys select quarterback Ben DiNucci in final round of NFL Draft

That is a wrap for the Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft!

BriAmaranthus

by

Cowboys 4ever

Cowboys Say COVID-19 Could Force Them Out of Oxnard Camp - And Into Frisco

Coach Mike McCarthy Suggests COVID-19 Could Force the Dallas Cowboys Out of Oxnard Training Camp For A Long Stay In Frisco Instead

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: Cowboys Use Pick No. 179 on Utah Edge Rusher Bradlee Anae

With the 179th Overall Pick, The Dallas Cowboys Have Selected Utah Edge Rusher Bradlee Anae

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys trade up, take Wisconsin's Tyler Biadasz: 'I'm coming to work'

The Dallas Cowboys moved up to the end of the fourth round to address a need at center

Matthew Postins

NFL Draft: Cowboys Reggie Robinson Self-Scouting Report: 'I'm An In-Your-Face CB'

NFL Draft: Cowboys Reggie Robinson Self-Scouting Report: 'I'm An In-Your-Face CB'

BriAmaranthus

NFL Draft: Cowboys Use Pick No. 17 on Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys added some major talent to the wide receiver group on Thursday, drafting Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Matt Galatzan

by

BrazilianRobert

NFL Draft Day 3: Cowboys To 'Cut & Shoot' At These 20 Prospects - Including 5 QBs

NFL Draft Day 3: The Dallas Cowboys Will 'Cut & Shoot' At These 20 Prospects - Including Picking From A Group of 5 QBs

Mike Fisher