Cowboys Best Coast Pod: Grades & Analysis on Every NFL Draft Pick

Does Cowboys Nation get to be excited when virtually every single smart national NFL Draft analyst is handing out stellar grades for what Dallas just did?

OK, how about if in the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning dive into a full review on the Dallas Cowboys haul in the 2020 NFL Draft. ... and hand out wildly wonderful analysis?

After the pleasantries, the guys begin by giving their overarching thoughts on the draft. Both guys marvel at the value Dallas collected at each pick while acknowledging the role luck played into everything.

After that, the guys dive into their analysis of each pick, starting with Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb. Landon describes Lamb’s potential role in the offense while John gives a quick and dirty scouting report on Dallas new WR. The guys take another moment to marvel at how Lamb fell right into the Cowboys lap. ... and here, Lamb marvels at being a Cowboy.

The guys then moved their attention to Dallas’ second-round pick, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs. Landon discusses what this pick reveals about the team’s priorities at cornerback while John breaks down Diggs’ strengths and weakness as a player. (See our story on "Diggs in his own words'' here.)

The guys then shifted their attention to Neville Gallimore. The guys discuss why they loved the value of Gallimore in the third round while also breaking down his skill set. (See the OU D-lineman's reaction to becoming a Cowboy here.) The guys then discuss what the Gallimore pick means for Trysten Hill while also comparing both players’ skill sets.

Landon then gives praise to the Cowboys for selecting Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson in the fourth round while John discusses why Robinson ("In your face!'') is a high-upside pick who could pay off big for the Cowboys.

The guys then discuss the Cowboys trading up for Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz. (See his Q & A here.) The guys discuss his injury history while discussing his strengths and weakness as a prospect.

John almost combusts over excitement when discussing Dallas selecting Utah DE Bradlee Anae in the fifth round. (See Anae "talking Talk'' here.) John reveals why he think Anae can carve out a role in the Cowboys defense.

To finish the show, the guys discuss Dallas intriguing QB selection in the seventh round while also revealing their early favorite UDFA signing.

The "Best Coast Boys" podcast will return at a future date to discuss the latest news and noted surrounding the Cowboys offseason.