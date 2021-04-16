Cowboys 'Covet' TCU Safety in NFL Draft; How To Trade?

If the Dallas Cowboys want TCU's Trevon Moehrig, he's how they can secure him.

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys will have to address their secondary woes going into the 2021 NFL Draft. Dan Quinn was given several pieces to work with, reuniting with Atlanta's Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee.

That's not enough to transform the poorly-ranked secondary into a top-10 unit.

Dallas will consider a cornerback with the No. 10 selection. At pick No. 44, the team could target a safety should one be there. And we are told the Cowboys "covet" TCU's Trevon Moehrig as "their guy" for the secondary.

READ MORE: Cowboys Trades In NFL Draft: 4 Ideas For ‘Wild-Cattin’ Jerry’

As one of the more versatile players in the NFL Draft, Moehrig can thrive in a multitude of ways at the next level. An alpha of the secondary, he's a willing tackler that will play the run in space.

It's his coverage skills on the back end, though, that makes him a potential star.

Rangy and able to play deep or shallow in any scheme, Moehrig is a challenge for some pass-catchers looking to win in coverage. And with his recovery time, few thing get past the former Horned Frog when asked to play in a centerfield role.

It's what makes the TCU product the No. 1 safety in the class - or at least that’s how we believe Dallas sees it. It's also why his range could have him hearing his name called in the late first to early second round.

For Dallas to secure Moehrig's services, they likely would have to move up from No. 44 and into the top 34. Trading away a multitude of picks, however, isn't the plan either since Dallas has to address their offensive line, defensive line and pass-rushing needs.

What's the best plan of action? One way: Add more picks to gain less later.

To do so, they'll need to trade back from No. 10.

Using both The Draft Network's and Pro Football Network's Mock Draft Simulators, this might be an ideal option.

The Cowboys could consider Alabama's Patrick Surtain II, Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley and South Carolina's Jaycee Horn all No. 1 options in coverage. By moving back just a tad, they still could be in play for one of the trio.

READ MORE: Source - Aldon Smith Signs With Seahawks

In this scenario, the New England Patriots, who could be looking for the quarterback of the future, offers Dallas the No. 15 and the No. 46 pick to grab Ohio State's Justin Fields.

Surtain falls into the lap of the Philadelphia Eagles, but the aggressive press corner Horn, who possess similar qualities to that of Richard Sherman, falls to the No. 15 slot.

Quinn has his No. 1 cornerback.

With the extra second-round pick, Dallas offers its selections at both No. 44 and No. 75 to the Jacksonville Jaguars for pick No. 33. With Moehrig waiting on Day 2, Jerry Jones adds another ingredient to create a "Legion of Boom" 2.0 at the "The Star" for 2021 and beyond.

At No. 46, Dallas adds a pass rusher in Washington's Joe Tyron. At No. 99, they bolster their defensive trenches with LSU's Tyler Shevlin.

READ MORE: Cowboys NFL Draft Tracker - GM's Predict

There's a multitude of ways Dallas could go to garner an extra pick. The Los Angeles Chargers could move up from No. 13 to secure a tackle. The Arizona Cardinals could look to add a top-tier receiver before No. 16. The Las Vegas Raiders hope to secure a linebacker at No. 17 or closer.

One of the three cornerbacks on Dallas' radar should fall to their lap no matter where they move. In return, the franchise adds one of top cover safeties coming out of college.

The paths are about our speculation. (Our own Mike Fisher has noted that Dallas could simply stay at 10 but then package second- and third-rounders to jump into the 20’s for Moehrig.)

But we’re not speculating about what the Cowboys franchise "covets" here.

CONTINUE READING: Shocker: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Ranked No. 8 GM In NFL Drafting