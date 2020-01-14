Cowboys legend Roger Staubach named College Football's No. 11 All-Time Player

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and former Navy quarterback Roger Staubach was named the No. 11 college player of all-time during halftime of the Clemson-LSU National Championship game in New Orleans, a culmination of the college game’s 150th anniversary celebration.

The list of players included a who’s who of the college game. While Staubach was No. 11 the Top 10 in front of him was formidable. Starting at No. 10, the list included Kansas running back Gale Sayers, Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders, Illinois linebacker Dick Butkus, Texas running back Earl Campbell, Illinois running back Red Grange, Carlisle back Jim Thorpe, Ohio State running back Archie Griffin, Auburn running back Bo Jackson, Georgia running back Herschel Walker and Syracuse running back Jim Brown, who was No. 1.

Staubach led the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XII, an NFL career that included six Pro Bowl appearances, the NFL’s Man of the Year Award, selection to the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team and a Super Bowl MVP nod in Super Bowl VI. Staubach retired after the 1979 season and was promptly named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He was also a member of the NFL’s 100th anniversary team and is a member of the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor.

The Cowboys made him a 10th round selection in the 1964 NFL Draft. After serving his five-year Naval commitment, Staubach joined the Cowboys in 1969.

As a college player, Staubach actually started his career at the New Mexico Military Institute, playing there one year before moving to Navy. During his three seasons with the Midshipmen he gained a school record 4,253 yards of total offense. His college career hit its zenith in 1963, when Staubach won the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, the Chic Harley Award, the UPI Player of the Year Award, the Sporting News Player of the Year award and unanimous all-America selection as he led the Midshipmen to a 9-1 regular-season mark and a No. 2 national ranking.

Staubach’s No. 12 is retired at Navy and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.